At least 13 killed as gas pipeline blasts in North Bangladesh – Armenian News

A gas pipeline surge near a mosque in Bangladesh killed 13 individuals and hurt 30 as worshippers will end their prayers, Aljazeera reports, mentioning authorities.



The surge, which fire service authorities believe was brought on by leak from the pipeline, took place on Friday night at a mosque in Narayanganj district, simply outside the capital, Dhaka.

Dozens were hurried to Dhaka’s state- run specialised burn and plastic- surgical treatment healthcare facility, the majority of them with serious burns.

Thirteen individuals, consisting of a 7- year- old kid, passed away after they sustained burns, stated Samanta Lal Sen, organizer of the burns system.

The death toll might increase even more as much of them were in a crucial condition, he stated.

Fire authorities stated gas that built up in the mosque after pipeline leakages most likely activated the blasts.

“We primarily suspect that gas leaked from the pipeline and accumulated inside the mosque since the windows were shut. When the air conditioners was turned on, due to sparks the gas could have exploded,” stated Abdullah Al Arefin, a senior fire service authorities.

All 6 ac system in the mosque took off throughout the event, he stated.