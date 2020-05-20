At least 13 councils refuse to reopen schools from June 1

At least 13 mainly Labour councils are actively opposing Boris Johnson’s plans to open schools in England on June 1 as parents who want their children back in class claim they have been branded ‘teacher bashers’.

Extraordinary rows have broken out on WhatsApp groups and online forums as it was revealed that up to 1,500 English primary schools are now expected to remain closed in 12 days’ time despite millions of children being at home for more than eight weeks.

It came as Justice Minister Robert Buckland admitted this morning that the June 1 reopening date may now not be ‘uniform’ across England – as Boris Johnson’s pledge looked set to fail amid mass dissension from school staff, unions and local councils.

MailOnline can reveal that parents who want to send their children back to school claim they have been shamed by other parents and teachers who claim they are being ‘hung out to dry’ by the Government.

On Mumsnet today a thread suggested that ‘parents aren’t allowed to criticise teachers anymore’ and sparked outrage among those in the teaching profession. One parent wrote: ‘I’ve seen a lot of parents genuinely concerned about the teaching who were immediately accused of ‘teacher bashing’ and being too lazy to teach their own children’. It’s ridiculous’.

Teachers then piled in, with one hitting back: ‘LEAVE US ALONE for GOODNESS sake. We’re all on our knees. My headteacher is about to have a nervous breakdown. PLEASE leave us alone’.

Another wrote: ‘Short answer. For right now, no, I don’t think parents can criticise teachers in any format’ while another said teachers were being treated as ‘lazy cowards’, adding: ‘The majority of posts are just teacher bashing’.

One teacher named Angelina moaned: ‘Not only are we being hung out to dry in our classrooms, but it appears we’re being tasked with sole responsibility of getting the country back to work and leading us out of a global pandemic. Teachers are a tiny cog in the wheel. Schools reopening should not be the focus’.

Millions of parents are in limbo as it remains complately unclear if children in reception, year 1 and year 6 will be returning to school full time in less than a week.

One parent hit back: ‘Our local council has said they don’t expect kids in the three year groups to be sent in. No school will be penalised. These are unprecedented times, what the f**k do you want, a crystal ball? Nothing is going to click nicely into place’.

And even a former teacher joined the row to back parents and said: ‘My ex husband and his wife are teachers. They are doing f**k all. She’s baking with two key worker’s kids and he’s like on constant ppa [planning, preparation and assessment]. They’re loving it’.

Parents on school WhatsApp groups say they have also been made to feel uncomfortable for admitting they want their child in school. One said: ‘I felt judged and was made to feel like an awful parent as soon as I told them that I believed it was best for my children to be back in school as soon as possible’.

Children of essential workers socially distance whilst in lesson at Kempsey Primary School in Worcester, as plans for more children to return next month hang in the balance

This parent suggested anyone criticising teachers during the pandemic have been branded ‘teacher bashers’ for asking legitimate questions about their child’s education

Teachers have hit back claiming they are being ‘hung out to dry’ and should not be criticised because they are working so hard

How mostly Labour-run councils have refused to obey the Government and open primary schools on June 1 Opposed Brighton and Hove (Labour) Slough (Labour) Teesside Labour) Solihull (Conservative) Stockport (Labour) Bury (Labour) Liverpool (Labour) Hartlepool (Labour) Wirrall (Labour) Calderdale (Labour) Birmingham (Labour) Bradford (Labour) Leeds (Labour) Have expressed ‘reservations’ but leaving it to schools Wakefield (Labour) Barking and Dagenham (Labour) Redbridge (Labour) Bristol (Labour) Southampton (Labour) Newcastle (Labour)

Most schools have been caring for key workers’ children through lockdown but the majority have been taught by parents at home, many of whom are working at the same time.

Last night a final decision on whether to reopen schools on June 1 was left hanging in the balance after discussions between Education Secretary Gavin Williamson and the teaching unions made no breakthrough.

And today Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said the Government is still attempting to ‘persuade’ schools on the safety of returning – a tacit admission it is becoming increasingly unlikely.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: ‘Conversations are continuing between the Government and teachers’ representatives, and in some settings arrangements are being made which lead to a high degree of confidence that the risk can be managed and the setting can be safe.

‘Clearly, other employers feel that is not the case and I think we have to respect and understand that and remember that June 1 was a conditional date.’

He added: ‘I think we’ve got to listen to what we’re being told and to engage and to persuade and to make sure the necessary arrangements are in place.’

The British Medical Association has performed a U-turn on its support for the teaching unions and said schools should reopen if it is safe to do so.

The BMA was dragged into the row when Chaand Nagpaul, its council chairman, wrote a letter backing the National Education Union after it advised its members ‘not to engage’ with the Government proposals.

But the chairman of the BMA’s Public Health Medicine Committee, Dr Peter English, wrote in today’s Telegraph of ‘growing evidence that the risk to individual children from Covid-19 is extremely small.’

There have also been bitter rows on online forums such as Mumsnet where mothers who want their children back in class so they can return to work have been lambasted by schools staff, with one branded a ‘fool’.

A phalanx of Labour councils have pledged to ‘resist’ Mr Johnson’s schools plan with former party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a National Education Union (NEU) rally tonight. But the party’s new boss Sir Keir Starmer is yet to get off the fence on the issue.

Millions of children across Europe, including France, have returned to school this month with no major spike in coronavirus cases yet.

The Prime Minister’s ambition to reopen primary schools on June 1 could now be scrapped amid mass dissension from teachers, unions and growing numbers of councils.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said the Government would ‘listen to their concerns’ about safety and insisted opening schools in 12 days was not a ‘hard deadline’ only part of a ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown.

But the reopening of schools has been further kicked into the long grass by one of its SAGE advisers saying that the reopening of schools in ten days depended on an effective track and trace system.

Dame Angela McLean, the deputy chief scientific adviser, said that before ministers attempted any changes to lockdown measures an effective system was needed to isolated those infected by the coronavirus.

Parents have claimed that the unions demands can never be satisfied making it impossible for schools to reopen

Children work in segregated positions in England but many schools are expected not to open more fully on June 1 as councils, teachers and unions refused to support the plan

Holywell Village First School in Northumberland has revealed its social distancing plans when schools reopen after lockdown – but at least 1,500 primary schools have already said they will not reopen fully

A poll from teachers’ union NASUWT suggested that only 5% of teachers think it will be safe for more pupils to return to school next month.

In a letter to the Education Secretary, Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said the union remains ‘unconvinced’ that wider reopening of schools from June 1 is ‘appropriate or practicable’.

The survey, of nearly 29,000 NASUWT members across England, found that around nine in 10 teachers believe that social distancing will be impossible, or will present major issues and a similar proportion are not confident that the proposed measures will protect their health or the health of pupils.

It also found that 87% of teachers believe that PPE is essential to protect staff against the virus.

The Government wants a phased reopening from June 1, with Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 pupils going back first as a row rumbles on about whether it is safe with Education Gavin Williamson insisting getting children back to school on that date is vital for their development and prospects so teachers should ‘do their duty’.

But Dr Roach said today: ‘The results of our survey underscore the fact that the Government has thus far failed to win the trust and confidence of teachers about the safety of reopening schools.

‘It is now imperative that the Government takes every available opportunity to provide the necessary assurances that teachers are seeking.’

John Edmunds, professor of infectious disease modelling at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and a member of the influential SAGE committee, told the House of Lords science and technology committee: ‘It looks like the risk to children is low, and that the vast majority don’t have significant symptoms’.

And leading World Health Organisation medic Dr David Nabarro has backed the phased return of schoolchildren saying: ‘There will be risks but it’s a case of balancing up the risks. You don’t want children staying at home and missing out on school for a long time.’.

Union chiefs have told teachers to demand detailed answers to at least 169 questions from their bosses on issues such as bin lids, coronavirus counselling and employing extra staff to clean paint brushes, scissors and glue sticks before agreeing to return to school.

The National Education Union has also told its 450,000 members to stop marking work and keep online tuition ‘to a minimum’ for any children still at home and not to try remote teaching if ‘they feel uncomfortable’ after going back to the classroom from next month.

The NEU’s gigantic list of demands includes mapped locations of lidded bins in classrooms and around the school, full health and safety risk assessments for leaving doors and windows open while teaching and also asks: ‘What arrangements are in place to keep every classroom supplied with tissues?’.

Other queries from the NEU include: ‘Have families been told to provide water bottles?’ and suggests grilling bosses about bringing in more staff specifically for washing ‘resources for painting, sticking and cutting before and after use’ in classrooms and an official policy on how often pupils will be reminded to catch coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow.

The NEU’s safety checklist has been hailed by many teachers but critics have said the 22-page document is a ‘barrier’ to reopening primary schools in England from June 1 because it appears impossible to answer all the questions before then and may spook headteachers who fear their own staff could take them to court.

Richard Marshall, the union’s Learning and Development organiser, tweeted last night that the number of ‘unanswered’ questions from its 450,000 members was more like 1,000, to which one primary school teacher replied: ‘I can answer most of them with one sentence – use your bl**dy common sense’.

Today a growing list of councils told their headteachers not to reopen on June 1, with Brighton and Hove, Calderdale, Solihull, Slough and Teesside joining Stockport, Bury, Liverpool, Wirral and Hartlepool despite schools already reopening successfully in 22 states across Europe this month with no major coronavirus spikes.

Former prime minister Tony Blair last night backed calls for pupils to go back to school, saying some children were receiving no education at all with Education Secretary Gavin Williamson insisting getting children back to school as soon as possible is vital for their development and prospects.

As millions wait to hear if their children will return to school on Monday, it has also emerged:

Scroll down to see the all the questions the unions want answered before June 1.

Schoolchildren wearing protective mouth masks and face shields back in class at Claude Debussy college in Angers, France, where 1.4million youngsters are back in class

Teaching Assistant Sarah Yates applies tape to the floor to define a 2m boundary around the teacher’s workspace in Huddersfield as unions demand answers to hundreds of questions before teachers return

Answers to questions about bin locations, staff to wash paint brushes and scissors and counsellors for staff and children as the lockdown eases have been demanded

Teachers have been told by union chiefs that it will ‘not be safe to mark children’s books’. The National Education Union claims schools should make it clear that no marking should take place because of the risk of coronavirus.

It also says that library books should be regularly sanitised as part of a ‘workplace checklist’ for primaries.

Referring to its 22-page checklist, it says: ‘The starting point for every component of the checklist is that it is checked NO until you and your colleagues determine it can be checked YES.

‘School staff will not be protected by social distancing rules nor, in most cases, will they be offered any personal protective equipment. If satisfactory answers are not forthcoming in all areas, then it will not be feasible or safe to extend opening until concerns are met.’

Among the questions the checklist poses are: ‘It will not be safe to mark children’s books during this period. Will clear instruction be given that no marking should take place and the books should not be taken to and from home/school?’

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair says that schools should return as soon as possible.

Labour-run Bury council announced yesterday it would reject the Government’s timetable for sending children back to class, claiming they had taken the decision after a public consultation. But it was later revealed the public consultation had more than 24 hours to run.

Calderdale Council in West Yorkshire has become the latest local authority to advise its schools against reopening on June 1 amid safety concerns.

Councillor Tim Swift, leader of the council, said: ‘Education plays a crucial role in making sure children have a good start in life, laying the foundations so that they are able to enjoy a long, healthy and fulfilling future.

‘However, the council has major concerns that the Government’s tests are not currently being met within Calderdale, and for this reason we are advising our schools against opening more widely on June 1.’

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden refused to rule out penalties for town halls that refuse to reopen schools from June 1.

British teachers are being urged to follow the lead of their French counterparts by going back to work and getting more than 1.4million children into class after two months in lockdown.

Ministers across the Channel have revealed that they have had 70 cases of coronavirus in 40,000 schools and nurseries in the past 11 days and none of the children or staff are seriously ill.

The bosses of 22 academy trusts have also warned how delays to reopening could cause irreparable damage to vulnerable children.

In a letter to The Times, the group said: ‘Since the lockdown, schools have exercised outstanding civic leadership.

‘We have remained open for key workers’ children; kept vulnerable children safe; delivered food parcels; taught online lessons; and kept in contact with pupils.

‘But for any child, prolonged absence from school is concerning. For disadvantaged pupils, it is calamitous. If we do not take action and reopen schools soon, the impact of lost learning could be irreparable.’

Steve Chalke of the Oasis Trust, which has 35 primary schools and is planning to restart on schedule, said: ‘The Government published its advice on reopening. The unions countered with their five tests, which they said were designed to create the necessary confidence for parents and staff.

‘Now the NEU have set out questions for teachers to ask their bosses, adding that if satisfactory answers are not forthcoming in all areas, then it will not be feasible or safe to extend opening until concerns are met.

‘The Children’s Commission has told them to stop squabbling and agree a plan. I agree. As a school leader, at this moment of crisis I need – as do all parents – cooperation and conversation rather than endless confrontation and conflict.’

The NEU instead is urging strict two metre social distancing measures remain in place – as is being done in other workplaces. The planning document also includes a 20-page safety checklist, written jointly with fellow unions, Unite, Unison and GMB, which it will urge its members to go through with bosses before they return to schools

‘Health and safety reps have the legal right to be consulted on the risk assessment and future amendments,’ the document states. Pictured right is a summary of checklist questions for representatives to answer, including: ‘Are you satisfied with the cleaning and hygiene arrangements that will operate from when extended opening begins?’

Pictured left are more steps from the summary of checklist questions for reps to answer. Right are questions for reps to ask about site preparation

‘Reps need assurances about the systems that the head teacher will be able to implement. Without these assurances there can be no ‘expectations’ on either staff or parents,’ the document states

The DfE is asking head teachers to undertake an audit of how many staff are available, both teaching and support staff

The document states: ‘The Planning Guide is explicit that ‘unlike older children and adults, early years and primary age children cannot be expected to remain 2 metres apart from each other and staff’

The unions have asked more than 100 questions of a headteacher, which it describes as a safety checklist

Reps are given guidance to ask if individual pupil risk assessments will be in place for all pupils who ‘exhibit anti-social behaviour, eg biting, before a decision is made’

The workplace checklist tells reps to ask about what guidance will be given to staff on how to support children – and will visitors be provided PPE where necessary