At least 100 feared trapped in building collapse south of Mumbai By Reuters

By Rajendra Jadhav and Sankalp Phartiyal

MUMBAI (Reuters) – At least 100 individuals are feared trapped in the particles of a five-storey building that collapsed on Monday in a commercial town in western India, a legislator stated.

Not all the approximately 200 homeowners of the building in Mahad, about 165 km (100 miles) south of India’s monetary capital Mumbai, were at house when it collapsed in the night, Bharatshet Maruti Gogawale, the regional legislator, informed Reuters.

“I believe about 100 to 125 people must have been inside at the time of its collapse,” Gogawale, who existed at the website, informed Reuters.

The building consisted of around 47 flats, according to the cops department of western Maharashtra state.

Authorities have yet to establish the cause of the collapse and the number of casualties, however about 30 individuals were taken out by rescue groups and regional citizens.

TELEVISION channels revealed video of the particles with residents and cops attempting to reach the trapped individuals. The TELEVISION video likewise revealed at least one ambulance leaving the location as individuals surrounding it made frenzied telephone call.

Maharashtra primary minister Uddhav Thackeray has actually ensured the regional …