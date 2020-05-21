At home with… Preston duo Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johnson | Football News



















9:54



Preston’s Daniel Johnson discusses his terrific type to this point this season, North End’s ambitions and their hopes for promotion

Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johnson mentioned a variety of subjects as Sky Sports joined the Preston pair at home.

Gary Weaver and Andy Hinchcliffe spoke to the duo reaching the Championship prime six, set-pieces and a lot, way more.

Listen to the ‘At home with… Preston’ podcast

On breaking into the Championship prime six…

Gallagher: “It had to be what we were aiming for. We came from League One five years ago, consolidated well and during the manager’s first season we just missed out on the play-offs finishing seventh. Last season we had a number of injuries and suspension issues that we have managed to calm down. We have got players who have come from lower leagues who are probably playing at their maximum every week because we cannot compete with other teams in this division financially. But we have got a manager who can get the best out of those players.”

Johnson: “It has been tough, I will tell you that. We all know how relentless the Championship is with the amount of games we are playing and how tough it is on the body. We have had injury problems but that’s just football, isn’t it? You put your body on the line every single day. But if we had not had so many injuries at a crucial time, like we did, I am sure that we would have been higher in the league than we are. At some points this season, we were sitting first or second in the league but things change so quickly in football. Now we are in a really good position and it’s in our hands.”

On Alex Neil’s teaching fashion…

Gallagher: “He’s a hands-on coach who desires to be concerned in all of the tactical stuff once we are making ready for a sport. When he first got here, he was very intense however I feel he now understands his gamers, methods to deal with them and his man-management abilities are superb. He’s a pleasure to work for and I feel all of the lads would say the identical.

“The training is difficult and intense because that’s the way he wants us to play. If you look at where we were under Simon Grayson – who did a fantastic job – we were more of a counter-attacking team but now under the new gaffer we are on the front foot, pressing from the front, wanting to win the ball high up and it’s a good place to be.”

Johnson: “Over the last couple of years we have shown how relentless we can be and I think there is more to come. We have matured and we are now in a place where we know what it’s going to take to get over the line. He’s had to tweak a few things and, luckily for us, it’s been working.”

On being the set-piece takers within the crew…

Gallagher: “I practise my free-kick routine every day – it’s something I have always done since I was a young player and it’s something I take pride in. I will take a few balls out after training and I’ll be the last one back into the complex for dinner because I’m outside practising, even at this age. The penalty routine is something I came up with and it’s served me really well. Daniel and I have got that relationship where whoever fancies it takes and, I believe, whoever takes it will put it in the back of the net.”

Johnson: “We have a look at each other when we are awarded a penalty. Sometimes I will give him the nod and let him have it and sometimes he will give me the nod – it just depends who wants it. We have both showed that we are more than capable of stepping up and putting the ball in the net with no problems but we just share the responsibility. We got one in the first half away at Bristol City and I let Paul have it and then he returned the favour in the second half.”

On plans to proceed taking part in previous the age of 36…

Gallagher: “It’s all I’ve ever needed to do. I’m going to coaching with a smile on my face as a result of it is an amazing setting and I’ve received younger gamers who can do the working for me. I can nonetheless run and once we run in pre-season I’m nonetheless close to the entrance however I’ve all the time been a technical participant.

“When you are a winner, you just want to keep playing and keep winning. I have always said my aim is to get this club to the Premier League and if I manage that I will be a proud man. The thought of being able to say that I helped a club that is close to my heart get to the Premier League is something that keeps driving me on.”