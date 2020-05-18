At home with… Huddersfield: Danny and Nicky Cowley | Football News



















Huddersfield duo Danny and Nicky Cowley focus on rising up by the leagues, working with household and taking part in Championship Manager

Danny and Nicky Cowley mentioned a variety of subjects as Sky Sports joined the Huddersfield administration workforce at home.

Jonathan Oakes and Andy Hinchcliffe spoke to the duo about scouting abroad, their footballing philosophy and a lot, way more.

On their tenure on the membership to date…

Danny: “We had one point after nine games and it’s been a tough but challenging job since. Nicky and I took the role because we saw the learning opportunity in working at Championship level. The opportunity to manage a group with all different cultures has been interesting, challenging and rewarding in equal measure. Also, managing a team at the bottom of the division has been a new experience as well.

“I really feel we had been in an excellent place going into the scenario that we’re presently in. We had been fairly busy within the January switch window and capable of get extra of a steadiness to the squad, which has definitely helped. We felt as if we had an excellent rhythm too, with two good performances in opposition to Bristol City and then Charlton, which took us into the Leeds recreation – our final recreation. Leeds performed very nicely in opposition to us and had been worthy winners however we discovered lots and felt we had been transferring in the best path for the ultimate 9 video games.”

Nicky: “We had never exposed ourselves to stepping into a club during the season, which means you put yourselves in a position where you have to form new relationships with members of staff and new working relationships with the players and that was really interesting. Once we saw the challenge was to keep Huddersfield in the division, that was a challenge that we embraced and were looking forward to taking. We are in a strange position right now, with nine games left of the season and we still have not retained our status. But we are working towards that and that is our main objective.”

On the Cowley philosophy…

Danny: “One of the qualities we look for in players is to be coachable. One of the key parts of our environment is around learning and we want people to be humble enough to always want to learn and always try to improve. A lot of our philosophy is around having core values, which are absolutely non-negotiable and really important to us, like hard work, enthusiasm, humility and discipline. For us, it’s about player empowerment. We know it’s their game and, when they step over the white line, they are going to make hundreds of decisions per game and we try to empower them to try to make the right decisions within the framework that we are trying to play in. We always look at the group we have and try to find the best way of playing with the players at our disposal.”

Nicky: “We have come from non-league and developed by League One and League Two so we now have had to make use of totally different types at totally different instances relying on the kinds of gamers that we even have at our disposal on the time. I’m at all times an ideal believer in coming into the membership and understanding the place all of the strengths are and understanding that there are at all times going to be belongings you wish to enhance as nicely.

“Once you are in a position where, as a team of coaches, you know what the strengths of the team are, that’s when you really start to embed your style. But that cannot really start happening until you have made connections with players on a human level because it’s not until they realise you are a good person, with good values, morals and principles that they maybe want to buy into some of the ideas you might have.”

On scouting abroad…

Danny: “We have some fantastic software available where, pretty much at the click of a button, we can watch football in any country across the world. We are trying to learn about the Bundesliga at the moment because we have got three German boys within our squad who have fantastic attitudes, brilliant work ethics and totally fit within our value set. We look at that league and there are a lot of similarities between that level and the Championship, so it’s a good league to try and learn a little bit more about.

“We have spent a good period of each day in lockdown trying to do recruitment work because when you look at the successful teams that we have had, I would say recruitment is about 80 per cent of the job, but you do not always in season because of the operational nature of a game on Saturday and a game on Tuesday. What we are always trying to do is minimise the risk.

On Danny being manager, Nicky the assistant…

Nicky: “I simply suppose it is the pure journey that our lives have taken us on. I at all times wish to level out that I’m three years youthful than Danny, though it used to point out extra as a result of I’ve acquired a couple of greys coming in now! As a consequence of that, Danny grew to become supervisor at Concord Rangers after retiring early on account of harm whereas I used to be nonetheless taking part in and we then spent eight nice seasons there.

“During the latter years I was player-coach and then I became Danny’s assistant. We have a lot of trust, we have very close and we have got the type of relationship where we are able to talk things over a hundred times to try and find the solution. It’s really good when you have someone to work with like that.”