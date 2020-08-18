At Democratic National Convention, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus among stars added to lineup

On the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, previous very first girl Michelle Obama,Sen Bernie Sanders of Vermont and other Democratic stars are set to make the case for their presumptive candidate, Joe Biden.

THE 2020 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION: WHAT TO KNOW

“I know Joe,” Michelle Obama stated in picked remarks launched prior to the convention begins. “He is a profound, decent man guided by faith.”

Many of the speeches throughout today’s DNC have actually been prerecorded as the coronavirus pandemic has actually overthrown the standard pomp and scenario of the significant celebrations’ nominating convention and required the celebrations to go digital amidst stringent social distancing standards.

CARDI B INTERVIEWS JOE BIDEN ABOUT RACISM, FREE EDUCATION

“[Biden] knows what it takes to rescue our economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country,” the previous very first girl stated. “And he listens. He will tell the truth and trusts science. He will make smart plans and manage a good team, and he will govern as someone who has lived the life the rest of us can recognize.”

The 2020 DNC will likewise consist of a range of artists, headlined by Billie Eilish and John Legend.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Also carrying out will be Leon …