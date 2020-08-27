At Brutish Olympia Fields, Tiger Woods Needs ‘Big Week’ to Extend 2019-20 PGA Tour Season

If Tiger Woods is going to advance to the Tour Championship, he’ll require a high surface at a course he states more looks like a U.S. Open than a routine PGA Tour setup.

Depending on how those mess around him, Woods, atNo 57 in the FedExCup standings, needs at least a solo 6th to have any opportunity of scheduling a return journey to East Lake, with a much better possibility of needing a solo 4th or much better. He hasn’t played the Tour Championship considering that he won there in 2018.

“I have to play well. I have to earn my way back to East Lake,” Woods stated Wednesday at the BMWChampionship “I haven’t done so yet, and I need a big week this week in order to advance. If I don’t, then I go home. This is a big week for me. I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing and competing.”

Woods hasn’t been at Olympia Fields considering that the U.S. Open was held there in 2003. That week he shot 3 over and ended up in a tie for 20th, 11 shots behindJim Furyk Woods stated he might just keep in mind “maybe a couple shots” from that U.S. Open, so he went on YouTube and re-learned the course. What he saw was a course and competition setup that looks “completely different,” with more trees and tees that …