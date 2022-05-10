The organizers of the protests are quite famous people in the Armenian society, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated, APA reports.

According to him, these people have been making false promises to the Armenian people for many years, almost 30 years, living in illusions and today they are pushing Armenia into the abyss.

“This is an integral part of the struggle for power, they want to raise the issue of Karabakh again. Of course, we are behind these processes. There is no talk of broad public support, at best not even five or six thousand people. “And this once again shows that the Armenian society is tired of these false promises and illusions,” Bayramov said.