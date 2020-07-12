At a record pace, US hits tenth billion-dollar weather disaster of the year

Americans might see more severe storms this year than ever before, based on Adam Smith, a climatologist at NOAA.

Since 1980, the US has averaged near to seven billion-dollar weather disasters annually. But the last five years have seen not quite 14 severe storms normally. There may well be more this year if the current pace continues, based on NOAA.

“The big story is the fact that we haven’t even gotten to the hyperactive hurricane season, which is widely predicted in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf Ocean states,” said Smith. “We also haven’t gotten to the wildfire season out West. For California, particularly Northern California, Oregon and Washington, the wildfire season could be another strong season.”