At 41, Bubba Watson starting to address mental aspect of his game

NORTON, Mass.– The physical tools? Bubba Watson understands he can strike all of the shots.

It’s the mental part, at age 41, that he lastly desires to begin resolving.

On Monday, for the very first time, Watson started dealing with a breathing coach in an effort to compare his breathing and heart rate in an unwinded state. Meeting over Zoom, Watson attached different gadgets to his finger and around his waist, diving into workouts that he states must assist relax a mind that’s been racing a million miles an hour for the previous 15 years.

“We’re trying to figure out how to get into that relaxed state quicker,” he stated, “and then we’re going to work on the brain a little bit after that.”

Watson stated his off-course character is absolutely nothing like the “headless”– his word option– fidgety, two-time significant champ we see in between the ropes.

“The best way to say it is it’s some form of mental issue where you feel like you should perform like these guys week-in and week-out, and you don’t do it,” he stated, prior to including: “As I get older I get smarter, and I realized that maybe I should work on it. I work on my putting and chipping. Maybe now I can work on the mental part.”

