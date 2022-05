NA Deputy Speaker, member of the ARF Supreme Body Ishkhan Saghatelyan announced live on Facebook that today, at 7 pm, a rally will be held in France Square.

“We have fully fulfilled the task set before us. We have proved that the people are the masters of the situation. 11:30 We stop the actions of disobedience.

“At 19:00, a rally,” Ishkhan Saghatelyan wrote.