Asymptomatic worker with COVID-19 continues working with seniors who tested positive for coronavirus | News Headlines

ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) — Last week, three staff at Victorian Place of St. Clair tested positive for COVID-19.

One, who is asymptomatic, may have taken a go away of absence however selected to remain on the job to care for residents with COVID-19. That’s in keeping with Patricia Cokingtin, senior vice chairman for gross sales and advertising and marketing with Americare Senior Living, which owns the long-term care heart.

“We’ve always had a very dedicated group of employees,” mentioned Cokingtin.

The Center for Disease Control has guidelines on its website for important employees who’ve been uncovered to the coronavirus and are persevering with to work at their job:

“To ensure continuity of operations of essential functions, CDC advises that critical infrastructure workers may be permitted to continue work following potential exposure to COVID-19, provided they remain asymptomatic and additional precautions are implemented to protect them and the community.”

Cokingtin mentioned the worker works completely with residents who’ve tested positive, in an remoted part of the ability, whereas carrying correct private safety tools.

“You have separate entrance and exit, you have separate care equipment. The donning of PPE is very very specific, and they don’t commingle with other residents, or employees,” she mentioned.

Twelve residents at Victorian Place in St. Clair have been contaminated with the virus. One resident died, however six have totally recovered and 5 nonetheless check positive however are asymptomatic.