Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is ‘very rare,’ WHO says – Panorama

Coronavirus sufferers with out signs aren’t driving the spread of the virus, World Health Organization officers stated Monday, casting doubt on considerations by some researchers that the illness could possibly be tough to include as a result of asymptomatic infections, based on CNBC.

Some individuals, significantly younger and in any other case wholesome people, who’re contaminated by the coronavirus by no means develop signs or solely develop delicate signs. Others may not develop signs till days after they had been truly contaminated.

Preliminary proof from the earliest outbreaks indicated that the virus might spread from particular person-to-particular person contact, even when the provider didn’t have signs. But WHO officers now say that whereas asymptomatic spread can happen, it is not the primary means it’s being transmitted.

“From the data we have, it still seems to be rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward to a secondary individual,” Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO’s rising ailments and zoonosis unit, stated at a information briefing from the United Nations company’s Geneva headquarters. “It’s very rare.”

More analysis and knowledge are wanted to “truly answer” the query of whether or not the coronavirus can spread extensively via asymptomatic carriers, Van Kerkhove added.

“We have a number of reports from countries who are doing very detailed contact tracing,” she stated. “They’re following asymptomatic cases. They’re following contacts. And they’re not finding secondary transmission onward. It’s very rare.”

To make sure, asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread of the virus seems to nonetheless be taking place, Van Kerkhove stated however stays uncommon. That discovering has essential implications for how you can display screen for the virus and restrict its spread.

“What we really want to be focused on is following the symptomatic cases,” Van Kerkhove stated. “If we actually followed all of the symptomatic cases, isolated those cases, followed the contacts and quarantined those contacts, we would drastically reduce” the outbreak.