Asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic coronavirus spread: What’s the difference, and why does it matter?

One oddity is how easily people will get infected by someone without symptoms. But there’s a big difference between asymptomatic spread and pre-symptomatic spread.

Asymptomatic spread is the transmission of the virus by people who would not have symptoms and will never get symptoms from their illness. But those infected carriers could still get the others very sick.

Pre-symptomatic spread is the transmission of the virus by people who do not look or feel sick, but will eventually get symptoms later.

How can I tell if some body is pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic?

You can’t. Both types of carriers look and feel normal, though the pre-symptomatic carriers will get symptoms later.

Studies suggest pre-symptomatic spread is more common than asymptomatic spread.

“Detailed contact tracing from Taiwan as well as the first European transmission chain in Germany suggested that true asymptomatics rarely transmit,” said Babak Javid, a principal investigator at Tsinghua University School of Medicine in Beijing and an infectious infection consultant at Cambridge University Hospitals.

“However, those (and many other) studies have found that paucisymptomatic transmission can occur, and in particular, in the German study, they found that transmission often appeared to occur before or on the day symptoms first appeared.”

How is it possible to spread coronavirus without symptoms?

“When you speak, sometimes you’ll spit a little bit,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiology professor at UCLA’s School of Public Health.

“You’ll rub your nose. You’ll touch your mouth. You’ll rub your eyes. And then you’ll touch other surfaces, and then you will be spreading virus if you are infected and shedding” the virus.

How many people get diseased by somebody without symptoms?

“These findings explain the rapid geographic spread of (coronavirus) and indicate containment of this virus will be particularly challenging,” researchers wrote.

Many people with coronavirus have no idea they’ve it — either because they’re asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or paucisymptomatic (meaning they have excessively mild symptoms).

How can more and more people have or spread coronavirus with no symptoms (yet)?

This coronavirus has a lengthy incubation period — the time between when someone gets infected to when they start showing symptoms (if they get symptoms at all).

The flu can also be spread without symptoms, but the incubation time is much shorter — on average one to four days, with symptoms usually showing up within two days after illness, the CDC says.

With coronavirus, the incubation period is approximately three to 14 days, with symptoms typically appearing “within four or five days after exposure,” based on Harvard Medical School

“We know that a person with COVID-19 may be contagious 48 to 72 hours before starting to experience symptoms,” Harvard experts wrote.

“Emerging research suggests that people may actually be most likely to spread the virus to others during the 48 hours before they start to experience symptoms.”

Are pre-symptomatic carriers more contagious before or after they get symptoms?

“People are usually the most contagious before they develop symptoms, if they are going to develop symptoms,” CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said.

“They call that the pre-symptomatic period. So people tend to have more virus at that point seemingly in their nose, in their mouth. This is even before they get sick. And they can be shedding that virus into the environment.”

If I can’t see who’s pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, how do I remain safe?

Wearing face masks and keeping a physical distance from others “can help reduce the risk that someone who is infected but not yet contagious may unknowingly infect others,” the Harvard team said.