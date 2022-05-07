The human body has a mirror symmetry, but this symmetry is not absolute. There is no human who has a perfectly symmetrical body.

Some types of asymmetry do not cause any discomfort to a person, they are not able to cause any serious illness. For example, due to the difference in mimic muscle tone, almost all people have an asymmetrical face (consequently, often the profile picture on the left is more beautiful և expressive than the right). The location of the left and right kidneys and testicles in men is also slightly different. In women, as a rule, the right and left breasts are slightly different in size, which is a completely normal physiological phenomenon.

There are many other types of asymmetries that can cause some pathological disorders, leading to serious problems in the future.



Asymmetry of the body can occur due to the following main reasons:

Congenital disorders (often associated with different leg lengths)

Diseases of the bones and joints (arthritis of the intervertebral joints)

formerly musculoskeletal injuries

Prolonged work in a monotonous awkward position, when the body has to occupy a not so correct (different from natural) position in space

Disorder of muscle tone due to pathology of the nervous-muscular system

When the above factors occur in a person’s life, his body has to adapt to them. It occupies a position in space that is optimal for all its functions. As a result, the asymmetry, which may be functional at first, is fixed over time, և the internal organs begin to work in a not completely correct mode.

The skeleton of the lower extremities is a solid foundation on which all other bones are built. Therefore, their disproportion inevitably leads to other violations. Thus, due to this difference, an incorrect position of the pelvic space is observed, which results in a sloping waist and then a spine.

Asymmetry of the spine position can be due to excessive physical exertion, static incorrect posture at work, injuries, diseases of the joints, weakness of the ligaments, muscles, congenital anomalies of the spine.

Deformities of the lumbar spine are most often observed, as it feels the most intense heaviness while being inside. Over time, this leads to pathologies such as postural disorders, scoliosis and osteochondrosis. If the configuration of the thoracic spine is disturbed, the thorax is deformed.

Osteopathy is designed to eliminate existing abnormalities in the musculoskeletal system. At the same time, as is clear from the above, most of the elements of the skeletal system are closely related to each other, so the therapeutic effect on them should be comprehensive, taking into account all the anatomical features.

