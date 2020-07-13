ASUZ ZenFone 7, 7 Pro will reportedly retain the flip camera but will pack more lenses

ASUS has actually not released a flagship phone in a while, as the last one to come out of its assembly line was the ZenFone 6 that made its launching in May in 2015. It appears the wait will end quickly. As per a brand-new report from TNNToday, ASUS is preparing not one, but 2 flagship mobile phones for 2020 in the ZenFone 7 series.

The report declares that ASUS is preparing to launch the ZenFone 7 and a more effective variation called ZenFone 7Pro Notably, the ZenFone 7 duo will be less expensive than the gaming-centric ROG Phone 3, which is set to introduce later on this month on July22 Talking about the ZenFone 7 set, they will retain the flip camera style that we saw on the ZenFone 6, but there will be more video cameras on the turning module this time around.

The ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip ticking along with approximately 16 GB of RAM. Notably, the upcoming ASUS flagships will lastly change to an in-display finger print sensing unit and 5G assistance will exist on the table too. Unfortunately, there is no word on a launch date yet.