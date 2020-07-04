Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) gets third Android 10 beta, fixes frame rate issue in PUBG Mobile

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1) announced right back in April 2018 with Android 8.1 Oreo picked up the Android 9 Pie update a year later, but it’s yet to obtain the stable build of Android 10. However, Asus has been working on Android 10 for the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) for some months now and the organization just released the third beta of Android 10 for the smartphone.









Asus ZenFone Max Pro (M1)

The new beta build doesn’t bring any new features to the ZenFone Max Pro (M1) but bumps up the Android security patch level on the smartphone to June 5, 2020 and includes bug fixes listed below.

Fixed VOIP call silent issue after opening “OK Google” in the voice assistant.

Fixed HD, HDR HD, High frame rate missing issue in PUBG.

Fixed NFC not working issue after upgrading to the Android 10.

The new firmware sports version 17.2017.2006.429 and requires a down load of around 1.7GB from their official site. Besides, the update is just available for units sporting model code ZB602KL.

