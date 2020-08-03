ASUS Zenfone 7 spotted on Bluetooth SIG listing, launch imminent

ASUS is stated to be preparing 2 designs for its Zenfone 7 series. The vanilla design had actually emerged on Taiwan’s National Communications Commission (NCC) along with TUV Rheinland sites with a recognition (ID) number ASUS_I002 D. Now, the exact same phone has actually bagged accreditation from the Bluetooth SIG authority.

The authority has actually likewise licensed a phone that might be the Zenfone 7Pro The Bluetooth listing just exposes that the ZS670 KS and ZS671 KS bring assistance for Bluetooth 5.1. ASUS Zenfone 7 might be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC while the Zenfone 7 Pro might run on Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

According to the NCC accreditation, the brand-new ASUS gadget with design number ZS670 KS will include a 6.7- inch screen. Further, it suggestions that the upcoming phone will include as much as 512 GB of onboard storage. Connectivity choices might consist of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, and NFC. The Zenfone 7 might load a 4,115 mAh battery with assistance for 30 W quick charging.

Via: MySmartPrice