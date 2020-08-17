Asus Zenfone 7 series to launch on August 26

Asus has actually exposed the launch date for its Zenfone 7 series which will happen next week,on August 26 The occasion will be kept in Taiwan and Asus’s main YouTube channel will relay the live stream which begins at 2 PM regional time.

We’re anticipating 2 phones at the occasion with a vanila and (*26 *) variation powered by the Snapdragon 865 and 865+ respectively. Both phones are anticipated to rollover the motorized flip video camera from their predecessor though a tip in the livestream thumbnail recommends we remain in for a 4 lens setup this time around.

Previously, both the Zenfone 7 and its (*26 *) equivalent were found in a kernel source code. The Zenfone 7 was likewise appeared in a Geekbench listing with the Snapdragon 865 and 16GB RAM at the helm. The remainder of the spec sheet stays a secret in the meantime however we’ll undoubtedly get more information ahead of next week’s occasion.