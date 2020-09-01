Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review

Introduction

Some smartphone form factors only go down in history as one-off experiments, but the Asus Flip Camera isn’t that. Improved and enhanced, it returns for a second year in a row on the Zenfone 7 showing that phones can still have moving parts and be cool.

We saw the mechanical slider a couple of times, but neither Xiaomi followed up the Mi Mix 3, nor did Honor with the Magic 2 (and no, we’re not counting the Magic 2 3D). Whatever the Oppo Find X motorized contraption can be classified as, the Find X2 didn’t want any of it. It’s refreshing then that the Flip Camera lives on.

It doesn’t just survive, it thrives. It holds three cameras now, a 3x telephoto joining the regular and ultra-wide modules. These two have gotten better too – the main cam now uses the 64MP Quad Bayer sensor in place of the 48MP unit on the Zenfone 6, while the ultra-wide cam gets a big sensor and dual pixel autofocus.

The tele camera was a notable absentee on the older model, but we weren’t thrilled with its LCD either. For this generation, Asus talked to Samsung and got a nice 6.67-inch AMOLED, with a middle-ground 90Hz refresh rate too.

A big screen better have a big battery behind it, so the Zenfone 7 comes with the same 5,000mAh capacity…