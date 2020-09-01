Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: fun flipping cameras with a bulky phone attached

(*7 *)It’s rarely I get a phone I instantly wish to display to everybody around me, however the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is precisely that. The 2nd I got the gadget established, I faced each of my flatmates’ spaces in turn and gladly turned and un-flipped its 3 back cameras, swinging them around the leading edge of the phone to turn them into selfiecameras

It’s far from a special technique (you can discover a comparable flipping selection on in 2015’s Zenfone 6, to name a few handsets), however it’s still barely mainstream. That implies the Zenfone 7 Pro is practically ensured to get a response, whether it’s from pals when you attempt to take a selfie together or from complete strangers when you go to make a video hire public. There’s a lot to like about the Zenfone 7 Pro, however you have actually got to support the concept of cameras that turn if you’re thinking about a purchase.

The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is introducing in Europe today with rates beginning at EUR799 (about $955). Alongside it, there’s likewise the Zenfone 7, which comes with a somewhat slower processor and some cam compromises and begins at EUR699 (about $836). In Europe, both phones are concerning many significant markets consisting of Portugal, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, and Ireland, however not the UK. There are likewise no prepare for a main release in North America.