Asus Zenfone 7 Pro pricing to start at €500 says leakster

Asus is anticipated to launch the brand-new Zenfone 7 on August 26– really, report has it that there will be 2 designs, one with the Snapdragon 865 and one with the 865+.

The latter is tentatively called “Asus Zenfone 7 Pro” and according to leakster Roland Quandt it will cost EUR550. In this variation, the chipset will be coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

Quandt says that there will likewise be a 6/128 GB variation priced at EUR500, most likely still with the Snapdragon 865+ (though 6 GB of RAM appears odd next to the chipset discovered in the majority of flagship video gaming phones today). Battery capability must be 5,000 mAh.

Asus I002D – most likely the Zenfone 7 – does Geekbench

An Asus I002D, likely the Zenfone 7, ran a couple of trialsat Geekbench The benchmark reports a Snapdragon 865 chipset (aka “kona”, it’s unclear if this is the plus or not), in addition to 8 GB of RAM. The software application is based upon Android 10 and given that this is Asus, it must be quite close to stock.

The Zenfone 7 duo may show an intriguing option to OnePlus phones whose cost has actually increased a fair bit given that the start. There’s really little details about the Zenfone’s screen and electronic cameras, nevertheless. If you keep in mind, in 2015’s design had a flip up webcam functioning as both rear and front electronic cameras.

Judging by this teaser video from Asus, it …