Asus Zenfone 7 Pro hands-on review

Introduction

Well, whaddayaknow, the Flip Camera returns! The Asus Zenfone 7 Pro is here with the 2nd version of the motorized flip-up cam assembly presented on the Zenfone 6 in 2015 – now holding 3 video cameras rather of 2. We have the brand-new Zenfone with us and we’ll be beginning the review procedure with this here early hands-on.

Flip Camera is a whole brand name in itself in Zenfone world and we do not blame Asus for making a huge offer out of it. This year, the whirring device has actually grown in size to accommodate a telephoto webcam (3x optical zoom, the specifications state) in addition to the primary and ultra-wide systems, those 2 now enhanced also. Another prolonged cam area remains in shop for the complete review.

Zoom action was certainly among the essential missing out on bits about the Zenfone 6, however there were other ones too. Good as it might have been for an LCD, the 6’s display screen was no OLED, however the Zenfone 7 makes the switch. It’s a little larger at 6.67-inch in diagonal, and it’s likewise high refresh rate – unless 90Hz is medium revitalize rate now?

An essential element of what made the previous Zenfone exceptional was worth for cash – the mix of a top-tier chipset and a huge battery can be discovered on the 7 also, at an extremely enticing rate point, …