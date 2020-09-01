Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro launch globally

Asus revealed the Zenfone 7 series recently in its house nation ofTaiwan Now, it is introducing globally and we lastly have the European rates of the phones too.

The Asus Zenfone 7 will cost EUR699, while the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro will set you back EUR799. The vanilla variation will deliver with 8 GB RAM and 128 gigs of storage, while the Pro alternative includes 8/256 GB memory.

Other crucial distinctions consist of Snapdragon 865+ and OIS for primary and telephoto electronic cameras on the Zenfone 7 Pro, while the fundamental Zenfone 7 includes the Snapdragon 865 and no optic image stabilization.

The Zenfone 7 household has a lot going all out – an appropriate AMOLED with 90Hz revitalize rate, 3 electronic cameras that can deal with both methods thanks to the expensive flip system. You can discover everything about the Zenfone 7 Pro in our evaluation.

Unfortunately, the duo will not be offered in North America for the time being.