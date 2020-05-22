Asus Zenfone 7 and ROG Phone III to debut in July

According to Taiwanese media Commercial Times, Asus goes to launch two flagship telephones in July and even earlier – someday in the direction of the tip of the second quarter. The two telephones in query are the Zenfone 7 and the upcoming gaming ROG Phone III.

This goes effectively in line with the latest Wi-Fi certification that the upcoming ROG Phone III obtained. This signifies that the telephone is in the ultimate levels of the event section and it needs to be prepared to launch fairly quickly. Now in accordance to the brand new report, the Zenfone 7 will tag alongside.

When you consider it, each telephones, the Zenfone 6 and the ROG Phone II are due for an replace.



Those wanting an all-round flagship will get the Zenfone 7 whereas gaming fans will shoot for the way in which costlier ROG Phone III. The Taiwanese firm expects 30-50% development in ROG Phone gross sales after the discharge of the 2020 model so we may be in for some massive shock.

Source (in Taiwanese)