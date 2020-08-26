Asus Zenfone 7 and 7 Pro go official with triple flip cam and 90Hz OLED display

The new Asus Zenfone 7 is not a gaming phone, though the Pro version uses the same Snapdragon 865+ chipset as the ROG Phone 3. The Zenfones are all-rounders, they want to be good at everything, though there is a special focus on the camera.

Asus improved the flip-up camera from last year’s phone – first by adding a telephoto cam, second by improving the flip-up mechanism itself. It now uses a smaller motor that has more than double the torque. The connection to the main body has been improved and is now rated for 100 flips a day for 5 years straight. Also, once open, it can withstand 35 kg of weight pushing it forward – you really have to lean on it if you want to break it.

The tele cam has a 80mm lens, which means 3x optical zoom compared the main camera. On the Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, this cam has optical image stabilization, as does the main camera. On the vanilla model, neither cam has OIS.

Speaking of the main camera, it now features a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor with 2×1 OCL autofocus. It can record 8K videos at 30 fps and do 120 fps slow motion at 4K. There’s an HDR video mode as well as improved night mode algorithms.

The 12MP ultrawide-angle camera uses the battle-tested IMX363 sensor. Not only does this camera offer autofocus (which is rare enough for ultra wides), but it’s Dual…