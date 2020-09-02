Asus Zenfone 7, 7 Pro get camera improvements with new update

The Asus ZenFone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro that were revealed recently and introduced worldwide the other day are getting a new software application update, sporting variation number 29.12.18.10.

The new firmware brings along numerous improvements, that include improvements to the camera and DC dimming. The update likewise brings the group alarm and dual-band Wi-Fi includes to the ZenFone 7 duo.

Additionally, the new develop repairs the system/touch freeze issue and allows Google Lens onAsus Camera You can take a look at the total changelog of the update listed below:

Improved System/ touch freeze issue.

Fixed the periodic system reboot concern.

Improve periodic DC dimming flicker and screen brightness change.

Enabled Google Lens on Asus Camera.

Improved the photo quality of Camera night mode.

Improved the efficiency for camera sound.

Added group alarm function.

Added Dual- band Wi-Fi network function.

Allowed to silence a single app when numerous foreground apps make noises.

The new update is presenting over the air in batches, and it will be a couple of days prior to it reaches all the systems. But those who can’t wait on the update trigger to appear on their gadget can head over to the Settings > System menu to look for the update by hand.

The Asus ZenFone 7 and 7 Pro are primarily similar save for the …