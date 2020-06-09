Asus ZenBook Duo review: two screens, too many compromises

There is 1 — in support of one — reason to purchase the Asus ZenBook Duo. If you’ve seen a photo, you know what that will reason will be: there are two screens.

Specifically, there’s the primary screen, a 14-inch 1080p dull screen. There’s also an additional display, the 12.6-inch IPS screen called the ScreenPad 2.zero, built into the most notable half of the reduce deck. Both are touch-enabled, and the two support Asus’ active stylus pen. It’s kind of hard to describe what appears like; you’ll get it as soon as you see it.

Good Stuff Useful additional screen

10-hour battery life

Stylus support Bad Stuff Sharp fold-under hinge

Clunky touchpad

No Thunderbolt 3

Weak GRAPHICS CARD isn’t well worth it

The $1,499 ZenBook Duo isn’t quite the only real laptop similar to this — final year’s ZenBook Pro Duo (of which often this is a pared-down, portable version) offers the two-screen setup within a $2,500 workstation contact form, and some related concepts, like Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold, are planned for launch later this season. For as soon as, though, the particular ZenBook Duo is the best laptop computer for most consumers who want several display.

Just make sure you really want the additional screen since the trade-offs you really are substantial.

Unlike the Mac-book Pro’s Touch Bar, or perhaps previous ZenBooks like the Pro 15 which may have experimented with touchscreen display trackpads, the particular ScreenPad contains a number of apparent use situations, and they are well as it should.

I mainly kept disruptions like Slack, Twitter, plus Spotify at the bottom screen so they really were from my approach while I do my main work on the most notable, but Also i sometimes retained notes or perhaps other information in that area for guide. You can certainly message a buddy while watching Netflix, edit movie with the fb timeline on the bottom, or perhaps stream the YouTube training on the bottom although running a video game up leading. I’m be certain to can see your personal uses for this particular; it’s just like having a small, built-in keep track of. Note, although, that the ScreenPad is small , and has a really narrow factor ratio, which makes it best suited to be able to running avenues in the background or perhaps stealing a look at Twitter here and there; reading through in depth or perhaps doing virtually any actual focus on it is fairly cramped.

It’s just like having a small, built-in monitor

In Asus’ Launcher menus, which you available by going the side of the ScreenPad, you can gain access to a handful of great features that will take advantage of the Duo’s form factor (since well as adjust the particular ScreenPad’s lighting and locking mechanism and open the keyboard). There certainly are a couple applications, including Quick Key (where you can gain access to shortcuts to be able to commands such as cut, duplicate, and paste), Number Key (which draws up the virtual numpad), and Handwriting (where you may scribble with all the stylus as well as the text displays up where ever your cursor is — it’s pretty accurate). You can create “task groups” of up to 5 apps or perhaps tabs (two on the primary screen plus three within the ScreenPad), which you may then open later having a single press. And you can include whatever applications you want to the particular Launcher’s primary menu, so that it can function being a secondary boat dock.

Moving applications from one display to the other is really as easy since moving those to an external keep track of. But there are several neat methods, too. Whenever you press and move a windows, a small menus pops up together with options to deliver it towards the opposite screen, pin this to the Launcher, or expand it to be able to occupy the two screens. There’s also a convenient button on the touchpad that will immediately exchanges the material of your leading and base screen plus automatically resizes them to match.

The only ScreenPad feature We ended up making use of frequently has been task groupings — We made a team of “work” dividers to open each day and a selection of “leisure” dividers to open through the night. But anything else did are advertised. The main drinks delivery here is that will Asus has been doing the work. The ScreenPad isn’t a trick; it’s beneficial.

That said, you can find problems.

The ScreenPad isn’t a trick; it’s useful

For one, its keyboard counterpart deck is surely an uncomfortable place for a display screen. You need to crane your face downward to learn anything within the ScreenPad — the back regarding my neck of the guitar was painful after a total day of the Duo.

Then, there are trade-offs you have to make to accomplish this form factor. For one, We never noticed how good wrist beds down are right up until I had to utilize this laptop, which often doesn’t have got any. We felt like the T. rex using this in the couch, together with my hands crunched in opposition to my abdomen. There’s furthermore the ErgoLift hinge which often props the particular ScreenPad up and running at an angle. We don’t will often have a problem keeping fold-under relies upon my clapboard, but this is quite razor-sharp. It has been so uneasy that while We worked on the particular couch, We ended up keeping the Duo between our knees. You really want to stick to using this laptop computer on a stand or office, not your current actual clapboard.

And then there’s the trackpad which, due to the ScreenPad, continues to be crammed in to the bottom correct corner from the keyboard floor. It’s ineffective. It’s too small (2.1 back button 2.seven inches) to be able to realistically make use of for accurate gestures in order to scroll with out quickly striking the chassis. (Also, good luck when you’re left-handed). I don’t like to make use of third-party peripherals in my evaluation process, in case I’d simply purchased the particular Duo, I might have instantly plugged in the mouse rather than looked back. We ended up making use of Asus’ stylus pen (which will be smooth plus quite responsive) for a lot of my every day work many all of our scrolling. We wonder if it’s even well worth having a trackpad on this system; I critically cannot think about anyone applying this one frequently.

In conditions of regular “laptop stuff,” the particular Duo is really a capable pc, but there’s nothing which will blow an individual out of the drinking water — once again, the ScreenPad is the reason to purchase it.

I hold the only now available configuration, that is $1,499 and includes Intel’s quad-core Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of MEMORY, and a Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The system has been just fine regarding my every day load regarding Chrome dividers, Spotify loading, Slack, YouTube, and other jobs. The mid-range Comet Lake CPU isn’t the best choice regarding encoding movies or additional demanding imaginative tasks, nevertheless — just about all power consumers will be far better suited to the particular ZenBook Pro Duo, which often comes with an eight-core Core i9-9980HK and a more efficient graphics credit card. The Duo’s battery life has been surprisingly great, given that it needs to juice two screens. I obtained just over 10 hours regarding web searching the Battery Saver account with both energy at moderate brightness. And the machine retained itself half way decent cool all through testing (just the bottom received occasionally toasty). The enthusiasts only enthusiastic during gambling, and you can start up a Silent profile inside Asus’ command center when they bother an individual.

The Duo will be far from the gaming machine

Ports get yourself a passing quality: there’s a USB three or more.1 Type-A port, the microSD card slot machine, and a good audio jack port on the perfect, as well as a good HDMI, an additional USB three or more.1 Type-A, a power slot, and a USB-C. No Thunderbolt 3, although, which is an obvious omission on the $1,499 laptop, ScreenPad or no ScreenPad.

Finally, the Duo is not even close to a video gaming machine. As GPUs move, the MX250 is near the bottom from the barrel. Integrated graphics upon many contemporary processors (including Intel’s Iris Plus that is included with the Ice Lake era, and the fresh Vega images in the AMD’s Ryzen 4000 mobile series) perform equally — thus buying laptop computers with underpowered graphics playing cards is producing less and less feeling.

That was shown in my tests. The Duo only maintained an average of 26fps on Civilization VI’s greatest settings. (I got 40fps bumping this down to medium). Those will be better body rates you might get together with integrated images, but they’re certainly not write house about. The MX250 seems like a bit of a 50 percent measure in my opinion — both you want a GRAPHICS or an individual don’t. If you don’t need GPU, then you certainly don’t want an MX250; if you do need GPU, We doubt you’ll be happy with these types of results.

The ScreenPad is convenient for gambling, particularly if you would like to keep the reference manual open or perhaps run a YouTube video when you play. Note, though, that after you go through the bottom screen you’re fundamentally tabbing out from the game — audio ceases, and you have to be able to click back to job application playing — so making use of the ScreenPad regarding operations such as Discord talks or live-tweeting is a bit of the pain.

If you would like to game upon two displays, you might want to await Asus’ ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, the gaming-specific Duo that’s meant to come out later on this year and is configured together with up to a good RTX 2080 Super. Asus says it’s working with programmers to create unique interfaces plus controls suitable for the dual-screen setup.

The the fact is: I can’t see me personally buying this particular computer. The cramped trackpad, the razor-sharp hinge, as well as the lack of arm rests just completed it too uncomfortable to utilize. And the particular MX250’s gradual improvement more than integrated images isn’t plenty of to hint the weighing machines in its favour.

But if you’re looking particularly for a two-screen device, this works. It’s more than a celebration trick; it’s useful and cool actions you can take. But I believe the form aspect is better suitable for a workstation (like the particular ZenBook Pro Duo) that is likely to devote most of their life with a desk together with peripherals connected. I’m unsure if there’s a way to produce a Duo that’s also proficient at being a transportable laptop. If there is, Asus hasn’t quite found it.