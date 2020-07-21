ASUS ZenBook 13 Ultra Slim Laptop, 13.3” FHD WideView, 8th-Gen Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, Backlit KB, NumberPad, Military Grade, TPM, Windows 10 Pro, UX333FA-AB77, Royal Blue



Creativity. Style. Innovation. These are the qualities that define the elegant new ZenBook 13. Everything in this take-anywhere masterpiece is designed to give you the freedom to discover your creative power, including its breathtaking frameless NanoEdge display. You’ll appreciate not only the tremendous power within, but also the thoughtful attention to detail — an exclusive ErgoLift hinge and NumberPad touchpad. Designed to give you the most screen area in the least physical space, the new frameless four-sided NanoEdge design of ZenBook 13 is simply breathtaking: it makes any visuals more immersive, with less distraction for your eyes. The ultraslim bezels are just 2. 8mm thin at the sides, 3. 3mm at the bottom and a mere 5. 9mm at the top to accommodate the camera. And with this ultra-compact display, ZenBook 13 is only about the size of an A4 sheet of paper, weighing in at 2. 6 lbs, making it the perfect business laptop to carry around. With any ZenBook, your comfort is one of our top priorities. ZenBook 13 goes the extra mile with its exclusive ErgoLift hinge, an engineering masterpiece designed to automatically tilt the keyboard to the most comfortable typing position. But that’s not all: the carefully calculated tilt improves cooling and audio performance, too. All of these carefully thought out design choices make this the perfect professional laptop and a great PC alternative to a MacBook!

Powerful & fast for effortless on-the-go computing: 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD & 16GB RAM

Durable & reliable: meets the ultra-demanding MIL-STD-810G military standard for reliability and durability, undergoing a punishing testing regime

Long battery life: powered by a high-capacity battery that won’t let you down

Exclusive ErgoLift design: an engineering masterpiece designed to automatically tilt the keyboard to the most comfortable typing position, plus it improves cooling and audio performance

Professional Grade: use Windows your way with Windows 10 Professional and hardware TPM security

Ultra slim bezels: The 13. 3” Full HD NanoEdge display with a 95% screen-to-body ratio is designed to give you the most screen area in the least physical space and makes any visuals more immersive

Exclusive ASUS NumberPad: with one tap, your touchpad becomes a numeric keypad for speedy data entry