ASUS VivoBook Flip Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop – 11.6" HD Touchscreen, Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage, Windows 10 in S Mode, Office 365 – J202NA-DH01T

The ASUS VivoBook Flip 12 is designed to be thinner, lighter, more functional, and more intuitive than ever before. Each essential part of this 2-in-1 convertible laptop has been re-engineered to create a compact solution that offers ultimate flexibility. It’s one of the best laptops for those constantly on the go.



11.6 inch HD touchscreen glossy display combined with a lightweight 2.8 pound body designed to help you be productive and mobile

Designed from the ground up for on-the-go users with an all-day battery life of 8 hrs*

Durable 360 degree hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, stand, or tablet mode

Windows 10 S is the new standard in app and cloud based operating systems. Windows 10 S is a 100% app based version of Windows where applications are verified and tested for quality on the Microsoft store. There is also the ability to switch to Windows 10 Home in easy simple steps through the Microsoft Store for free.