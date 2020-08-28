ASUS VivoBook Flip 2020 Premium Thin and Light 2-in-1 Laptop I 11.6″ HD Touchscreen I Intel Core Celeron N3350 I 4GB RAM 64 GB eMMC I Office 365 Win 10 + Delca 16GB Micro SD Card



Price: $429.00

【Upgraded Powerful Storage】: 4GB DDR4 SDRAM Memory, 64GB eMMC flash memory. Box will be opened for memory or storage upgrade. Upgraded parts will be covered a 1-year warranty by Delca Electronics and original components will be covered a 1-year warranty by manufacturer

【ASUS VivoBook Flip Intel】: Intel Celeron Processor N Series, Intel Dual-Core N3350, 1.1 GHz base frequency, up to 2.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 2 MB L2 Cache, 2 Threads

【ASUS VivoBook Flip 11.6】: 11.6 inch HD ( 1366 x 768 ) Touchscreen Display; Integrated Intel HD Graphics 500

【External Ports and Slots】: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x Headphone-out/microphone-in combo jack, 1 x Media Card Reader

【Operating System】: Windows 10 in S mode is designed for security and performance. If you want to switch out of S mode, please follow the link: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/4456067/windows-10-switch-out-of-s-mode. Integrated HD Webcam, Stereo Speakers with Array Microphone, 802.11a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth, Microsoft Office 365 Personal, up to 8 hours battery life, Accessory Including a Delca 16GB Micro SD Card