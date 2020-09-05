ASUS VivoBook F512DA Laptop, 15.6″ FHD Display, AMD Ryzen 3 3200U Upto 3.5GHz, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Vega 3, HDMI, Card Reader, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Windows 10 Home



Price: $439.99

(as of Sep 05,2020 19:27:44 UTC – Details)



Whether at work or play, ASUS VivoBook 15 is the compact laptop that immerses you in whatever you set out to do. Its new frameless four-sided NanoEdge display boasts an ultraslim 5.7mm bezel, giving an amazing 88% screen-to-body ratio for supremely immersive visuals. The new ErgoLift hinge design also tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing. VivoBook 15 is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen processor to help you get things done with the least amount of fuss. VivoBook 15 pushes the limits of what’s possible, inspiring you to break new bounds. The new frameless four-sided NanoEdge design gives VivoBook 15 an almost-bezel-free display with vast amounts of screen area and extremely immersive visuals, for work and play. Even with the ultra slim bezel, a pleasing HD camera is accommodated on the top bezel for you videochat with family and friends a world away. Life moves fast, and you’ll need a laptop that won’t weigh you down.

ASUS VivoBook F512DA Laptop Computer with 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) Display with Windows 10 Home—The fastest, cleanest and most intuitive version of Windows yet!

AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.60 – 3.5GHz Dual-core Processor | AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics

4GB RAM (Memory) | 128GB SSD

Webcam, Card Reader, Fingerprint Reader, WiFi, Bluetooth, Backlit keys with number pad

1x HDMI, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen 1