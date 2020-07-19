ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6” Full HD, AMD Quad Core R5-3500U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB PCIe SSD, AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, Windows 10 Home, F512DA-EB51, Slate Gray



Price: $549.99 - $479.99

(as of Jul 19,2020 17:33:44 UTC – Details)



Whether at work or play, ASUS VivoBook 15 is the compact laptop that immerses you in whatever you set out to do. Its new frameless four-sided NanoEdge display boasts an ultraslim 5.7mm bezel, giving an amazing 88% screen-to-body ratio for supremely immersive visuals. The ErgoLift hinge design also tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing. VivoBook 15 is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 5 processor with discrete AMD Radeon graphics to help you get things done with the least amount of fuss. What’s more, it’s available in four unique finishes to suit your style in different colors: Slate Gray, Transparent Silver, Coral Crush and Peacock Blue.

Powerful AMD Quad Core r5-3500u Processor (2M Cache, upto 3. 6 GHz)

14.1 inch wide, 0.7 inch thin and portable footprint with a Nano Edge bezel for a stunning 88% screen-to-body ratio

15.6 inch anti-glare full HD Wide view display with Asus splendid software enhancement

8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD; Windows 10 Home. Battery: 37WHrs, 2S1P, 2-cell Li-ion

Ergonomic backlit chiclet keyboard with fingerprint reader

Comprehensive connections including USB 3. 1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3. 0, USB 2. 0, and HDMI; Lightning-fast Wi-Fi 5 (802. 11AC) keeps you connected through any congestion or interference (USB transfer speed may vary. Learn more at Asus website)