ASUS VivoBook 15 Thin and Light Laptop, 15.6” FHD Display, Intel i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Backlit Keyboard, Fingerprint, Windows 10 Home in S Mode, Slate Gray, F512JA-AS34

Whether at work or play, ASUS VivoBook 15 is the compact laptop that immerses you in whatever you set out to do. Its new frameless four-sided NanoEdge display boasts an ultraslim 5.7mm bezel, giving an amazing 88% screen-to-body ratio for supremely immersive visuals. The ErgoLift hinge design also tilts the keyboard up for more comfortable typing. VivoBook 15 is powered by an Intel core i3 processor to help you get things done with the least amount of fuss. *The actual transfer speed of USB 3.0, 3.1, 3.2 (Gen 1 and 2), and/or Type-C will vary depending on many factors including the processing speed of the host device, file attributes and other factors related to system configuration and your operating environment.

15.6 inch Full HD (1920×1080) 4-way NanoEdge bezel display with a stunning 88% screen-to-body ratio

Latest 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 CPU (4M Cache, up to 3.4 GHz)

8GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Ergonomic backlit keyboard with fingerprint sensor activated via windows hello

Exclusive Ergolift design for an improved typing position

Comprehensive connections including USB 3.2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, USB 2.0, and HDMI; Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) (*USB Transfer speed may vary. Learn more at ASUS website)

Windows 10 in S mode exclusively runs apps from the Microsoft Store. To install an app that isn’t available in the Microsoft Store, simply switch out of S mode in three easy steps. There’s no charge to switch out of S mode