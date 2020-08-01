ASUS TUF VR Ready Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ IPS FHD, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H Octa-Core up to 4.20 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD+1TB HDD, RGB Backlit KB, RJ-45 Ethernet, Win 10



Processor Model

AMD Ryzen 7-4800H

# of Cores

8

Max Turbo Frequency

4.20 GHz

Processor Base Frequency

2.90 GHz

Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics RAM

6GB GDDR6

Screen Size

15.6″

Screen Resolution

IPS Full HD 1920 x 1080

Interface

1 x USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort)

1x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 1)

1x RJ45 Ethernet LAN

1x HDMI 4K Outputs

1x Headphone jack

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac); Dual-Band (2.4 & 5 GHz)

Bluetooth

Dimensions

14.1 x 10.1 x 1″ / 358.14 x 256.54 x 25.4 mm

Weight

5.1 lb / 2.31 kg

Operating system

Windows 10

2020 Latest AMD Ryzen 7 4000 Series – 4800H (beat 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H) Octa-Core processor up to 4.20 GHz, features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. Discover true responsiveness with 8 cores and 16 threads for ultimate performance

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards are built on the Turing architecture. Combining traditional CUDA cores with RT and Tensor cores for ray-tracing and AI, these cards offer more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in real-time

15.6″ Full HD display boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Built-in HD webcam with array microphone makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype

ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop has the required specs to run Virtual Reality hardware and software and is compatible with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. RGB Backlit keyboard allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting

Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5-802.11 ac). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. HDMI output expands your viewing options