ASUS TUF VR Ready Gaming Laptop, 15.6″ IPS FHD, AMD Ryzen 7-4800H Octa-Core up to 4.20 GHz, NVIDIA RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD+1TB HDD, RGB Backlit KB, RJ-45 Ethernet, Win 10

Price: $1,270.00
(as of Aug 01,2020 08:32:06 UTC – Details)
Processor Model
AMD Ryzen 7-4800H
# of Cores
8
Max Turbo Frequency
4.20 GHz
Processor Base Frequency
2.90 GHz
Graphics
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060
Graphics RAM
6GB GDDR6
Screen Size
15.6″
Screen Resolution
IPS Full HD 1920 x 1080
Interface
1 x USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Supports DisplayPort)
1x USB 2.0 Type-A
2 x USB Type-A (USB 3.1 / USB 3.2 Gen 1)
1x RJ45 Ethernet LAN
1x HDMI 4K Outputs
1x Headphone jack
Connectivity
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac); Dual-Band (2.4 & 5 GHz)
Bluetooth
Dimensions
14.1 x 10.1 x 1″ / 358.14 x 256.54 x 25.4 mm
Weight
5.1 lb / 2.31 kg
Operating system
Windows 10
2020 Latest AMD Ryzen 7 4000 Series – 4800H (beat 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H) Octa-Core processor up to 4.20 GHz, features machine intelligence that anticipates your needs. Discover true responsiveness with 8 cores and 16 threads for ultimate performance
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series graphics cards are built on the Turing architecture. Combining traditional CUDA cores with RT and Tensor cores for ray-tracing and AI, these cards offer more realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections in real-time
15.6″ Full HD display boasts impressive color and clarity. Energy-efficient LED backlight. Built-in HD webcam with array microphone makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype
ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop has the required specs to run Virtual Reality hardware and software and is compatible with Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Windows Mixed Reality Ultra. RGB Backlit keyboard allows you to enjoy comfortable and accurate typing, even in dim lighting
Wireless/Wired connectivity (WiFi 5-802.11 ac). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots. HDMI output expands your viewing options