Asus TUF Series Laptops, ROG Series Desktops With AMD Ryzen 4000 Series CPUs, Nvidia GPUs Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Asus has launched two gaming laptops below its TUF model and two gaming desktops below its ROG model. The Asus TUF A15 and A17 are the AMD Ryzen 4000 collection CPU powered laptops whereas the GA15 and GA35 desktops are powered by the AMD Ryzen 3000 collection CPUs. Both the laptops and desktops include Nvidia graphics. The Asus TUF A15 laptop computer is on the market in two color choices whereas the TUF A17 is on the market in a single color. All the merchandise, apart from the TUF A17, are on sale by on-line and offline shops.

Asus TUF laptops, ROG desktops: value and availability

The Asus TUF A15 comes in two color choices specifically, Bonfire Black and Fortress Gray. The Bonfire Black variant begins from Rs. 60,990 and is on the market from Amazon, Reliance, and offline shops. The Fortress Gray variant begins from Rs. 62,990 and is on the market by way of Amazon. The Asus TUF A17 that comes in Fortress Gray will go on sale from mid-June and priced at Rs. 60,990.

The ROG GA15 desktop begins from Rs. 65,990 and the ROG GA35 begins from Rs. 1,79,990. Both of those gadgets can be found for buy from on-line and offline shops.

Asus TUF A15, A17 specs

As the identify suggests, the Asus TUF A15 comes with a 15-inch display screen whereas the TUF A17 comes with a 17-inch display screen. Both laptops help as much as an AMD Ryzen 9 4900H processor and have Windows 10 pre-installed. They include IPS panels with choices for 60Hz or 144Hz refresh price on the TUF A15 and 60Hz/ 120Hz on the TUF A17. Graphics choices on the laptops goes as much as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB GDDR6 RAM for the TUF A15 and as much as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti with 6GB GDDR6 RAM on the TUF A17. Both laptops help as much as 32GB of DDR4 SDRAM in dual-channel.

For storage, you stand up to 1TB 5400rpm SATA HDD in the onerous disk division and as much as 1TB PCIe GenThree SSD in the strong state storage division. Both the TUF A15 and TUF A17 have 48Wh batteries and help for DTS:X Ultra audio. For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.0, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and USB Type-C 3.2 (Gen 2) port, one USB Type-A 2.Zero port, an HDMI port, and a headphone and microphone combo jack. The TUF A15 measures 359.8x256x22.8mm and weighs 2.3kb whereas the TUF A17 measures 399.2×268.9×23.38mm and measures 2.6kg.

Asus ROG GA15, GA35 specs

Asus ROG GA15 (left) and ROG GA35 (proper)

The ROG GA15 is powered by as much as an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor whereas the ROG GA35 is powered by as much as an AMD Ryzen 9 3950X processor. The ROG GA15 makes use of the AMD B450 motherboard and comes with as much as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GPU and as much as 32GB of DDR4 3,200MHz RAM. You can stand up to a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD for storage which may be additional upgraded. For connectivity, the ROG GA15 has 802.11 ac gigabit-class Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a wide selection of USB ports on the entrance and the again. All that is backed by a 500W 80 Plus energy provide.

On the opposite hand, the ROG GA35 comes with the AMD X570 motherboard. You can stand up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 11GB graphics card and as much as 128GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM. Connectivity choices are the identical with a barely totally different entrance and learn I/O configuration. There can also be an possibility for 500W or 700W 80 Plus energy provide.

