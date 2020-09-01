ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop, 15.6” 144Hz Full HD IPS-Type, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H, GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB DDR4, 512GB PCIe SSD, Gigabit Wi-Fi 5, Windows 10 Home, FX505DT-ES73



ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 is a powerful Windows 10 gaming laptop that combines gaming performance with up to a 144Hz narrow bezel IPS-type panel and an extended lifespan, thanks to its patented Anti-Dust Cooling (ADC) system. Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 16-series graphics, and a quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor, FX505 is able to play the latest games and multitask with ease. FX505 features one of the fastest Wi-Fi standards available — the latest Intel Wave 2 Wi-Fi 5 (802. 11ac) boasts data transfer rates of up to an incredible 1. 7Gbps. To top it all off, it’s backlit gaming keyboard is rated at 20-million keystroke durability.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB with ROG Boost

Quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 3750H Processor

15. 6” FHD (1920×1080) 144Hz IPS-Type display

512GB PCIe NVMe M. 2 SSD | 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM | Windows 10 Home

Gigabit Wave 2 Wi-Fi 5 (802. 11ac)