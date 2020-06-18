Asus ROG Phone III key specs and images surface

Information concerning the Asus ROG Phone III so far has been limited, but with the launch approaching we’re bound to obtain additional details. Today a reliable leakster delivered a lot of images and some key specs.

According to the rumor, Asus’ next flagship gaming phone will sport a 6.59-inch FHD+ OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate powered with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, whopping 16GB of RAM and a massive 6,000 mAh battery effective at 30W fast charging.

And as per tradition, the phone will employ a binned Snapdragon 865 chipset with higher clocks. We suspect that the primary Kryo 585 core could be the one that will be clocked at 3.09 GHz as opposed to the two.84 GHz clock on the standard version of the CPU.







Live images of the phone

As for the images, there is one official render and a hands-on shot of the back. The front lacks any cutouts or holes and has symmetrical bezels on the top and bottom whilst the back is rather similar to the previous ROG Phone II with the patterned glass straight back, LED ROG logo at the center and the horizontal camera alignment.

The camera module, however, is now an alternative shape and it seems like it stands apart a bit more than before. It’s also long enough to support three cameras instead of two leading us to believe that it will have a telephoto camera in addition to the normal and ultrawide ones these times.

It’s going to be described as a hefty device, though, since the leakster cites 9.85 mm thickness and 240g weight. When you consider the advanced cooling and huge battery that it is a very good achievement though.

Source (in Chinese) | Via