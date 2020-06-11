Asus ROG Phone III gets certified by EEC, model number revealed

Asus will probably launch its next Republic of Gamers phone in July, and the phone was recently mentioned by the business in a press release. Later, a device rumored to function as the ROG Phone III was seen on Geekbench, but today we’ve a clear confirmation this phone is indeed happening – it is often certified with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).







EEC certification of Asus ROG Phone III

We are confident this is indeed the next ROG Phone as it has the model number ZS661KS – pretty similar to the ZS600KL of the initial ROG Phone and ZS660KL of the next iteration. We do not have lots of specs for the present time – only the benchmark-leaked Snapdragon 865, combined with 8 GB RAM, and Android 10 – none of them certainly are a surprise.

What we do be prepared to see is really a higher refresh rate compared to the ROG Phone II, probably 144Hz, faster charging compared to the previous 30W rates, and a QHD+ screen. The previous version had problems with its fingerprint sensor, so hopefully, Asus will fix those in the upcoming version.

