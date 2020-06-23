Asus ROG Phone 3 With Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in July

Asus ROG Phone 3 will probably be launched in July in China, the corporate introduced in partnership with Tencent on Weibo. The announcement doesn’t state the precise date, but it surely does point out that the Asus ROG Phone 3 will probably be deeply customisable by Tencent, similar to its predecessor, the Asus ROG Phone 2. The Asus ROG Phone 3 has been in the information for fairly a while owing to the a number of leaks hinting at its specs, design, and cameras, and now, we all know that the cellphone will launch subsequent month.

In the announcement made by Asus and Tencent on Weibo, Tencent acknowledged that it’s going to as soon as once more be partnering with Republic of Gamers (ROG – Asus’s sub-brand) in mainland China to carry {hardware} efficiency optimisations of its video games to create a extra immersive gaming expertise. The announcement states that the cellphone will probably be launched in July with no actual date talked about. It additionally doesn’t share any specs for the Asus ROG Phone 3; nonetheless, extra particulars may be anticipated in the approaching days.

To recall, the ROG Phone 2 got here with an unique gaming expertise created by Tencent. Asus additionally partnered with Tencent to carry a number of optimised video games to benefit from the 120Hz show.

Tencent, as we all know, is behind hit cell video games like PUBG Mobile and its Chinese model Game for Peace, Call of Duty: Mobile, and plenty of different video games. While a number of video games can be found globally, there are nonetheless extra which might be solely obtainable to the Chinese market.

Officially, there’s not a number of data concerning the specs of the ROG Phone 3, but it surely has been confirmed to include the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Asus ROG Phone 3 specs (anticipated)

Thanks to its current TENAA itemizing, a number of the different specs have been leaked. The cellphone is alleged to function a 6.9-inch AMOLED show with a decision of 1,080×2,340 pixels. It may come in three configurations with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB of RAM together with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB inside storage. It is predicted to include a triple rear digital camera setup and a 6,000mAh battery with quick charging help. There may also be a secondary USB Type-C/video out port on the left-hand aspect of the ROG Phone 3.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the right premium cellphone for India? We mentioned this on Orbital, our weekly know-how podcast, which you’ll subscribe to by way of Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button under.