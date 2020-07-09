Asus ROG Phone 3 will debut in India on July 22

Earlier this month Asus introduced it will unveil the ROG Phone 3 on July 22 via an internet occasion and now the corporate has confirmed that the gaming smartphone will debut in India on the identical day alongside the worldwide announcement.

The launch will be streamed stay on Asus India’s YouTube channel beginning at 8:15PM IST (2:45PM UTC) and the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart.

Asus hasn't divulged any particulars in regards to the ROG Phone 3 apart from confirming that it will have the freshly introduced Snapdragon 865+ SoC on the helm. But because of TENAA, we all know the gaming smartphone will boot to Android 10 and have as much as 12GB RAM and as much as 256GB storage onboard.













Asus ROG Phone 3 photos shared on TENAA

The ROG Phone 3 will sport a 144Hz 6.59″ FullHD+ AMOLED display with a fingerprint reader beneath. It will include a complete of 4 cameras, assist dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA), and pack a 5,800 mAh battery.