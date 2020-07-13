ASUS ROG Phone 3 to hit China a day later than the rest of the world

Asus and its video gaming branch are going to launch the ROG Phone 3 on July 22, as verified two times. However, the business is preparing a different occasion in China, where we anticipate to see some scandal sheets that will be targeted to the regional audience.

The Republic of Gamers profile on Weibo published a video, asking fans to tune in for a “powerful release” on July 23 at 7 PM regional time, together with a brief 10- 2nd video.

The ROG Phone II had a Tencent- unique variation in China that had less RAM and storage, however additional personalizations and faster ways for video games, owned by the provider and its video gaming branch.

We anticipate something comparable to occur with the ROG Phone 3, which’s why there is a market-specific occasion. The customized variation is most likely to expense about 30-40% less, however it may be restricted to a particular provider.

Aside from the memory, absolutely nothing else is most likely to modification – we anticipate a phone with Snapdragon 865+ chipset, a 144 Hz revitalize rate of the 6.59″ OLED and a huge 6,000 mAh battery. The back was found with 3 electronic cameras, the primary one being 64 MP, however we question mobile players will appreciate the video camera efficiency at all.

