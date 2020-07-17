ASUS ROG Phone 3 press render leaked ahead of launch

ASUS is all set to launch its next gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 on July 22. However, ahead of the launch, a press render of the device has leaked online. The leak comes from popular tipster Evan Blass, who took to Patreon to post the image of the upcoming smartphone. It reveals a familiar design.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 is seen featuring a notch-less display. It has thick top and bottom bezels to house the dual front-firing speakers. The right edge consists of a pair of buttons Further, a USB-C port can be seen on its left edge. Unlike its predecessor, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear camera setup. There is also a centrally positioned LED-lit logo.

The upcoming gaming phone was recently spotted on China’s TENAA telecom authority, which revealed its specifications. It is tipped to feature a notch-less 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the ASUS phone will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.