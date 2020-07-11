Asus ROG Phone 3 passes through Taiwan’s NCC with 6000 mAh battery and 512GB of storage

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is along the way and it will likely be announced on July 22 in China and India. As DealnTech reports, the telephone has passed through Taiwan’s NCC certification – abandoning some of the phone’s unannounced specs.

The model number listed in the NCC is ASUS_I003D and that may arrive with the A299-200150U-US 30W fast charge adapter. Meanwhile, the battery is rated for 6000 mAh and internal storage is listed at 512GB. The TENAA has previously reported a 5800 mAh battery, but 6000 is the ‘typical’ value.











The ROG Phone 3 is confirmed to equip the newly announced Snapdragon 865+. As per TENAA, the phone will arrive with 12GB of RAM and run Android 10 out of the box. The ROG Phone 3 may have a 6.59-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Although there’s a total of four cameras (three on the back, one in the front), we only understand that the main camera is a 64MP module, and one of the secondary cameras will soon be of 13MP.













Asus ROG Phone 3 images shared on TENAA

The Asus ROG Phone 3 will soon be announced on July 22 in India and Taiwan via livestream. Meanwhile, Lenovo plans to launch an immediate competitor: the Lenovo Legion Phone for a passing fancy day in China. Anyone who’s excited for gaming phones may have a lot to anticipate.

