ASUS ROG Phone 3 launch: Watch the livestream here

ASUS is all set to release its next video gaming phone, the ROG Phone 3 in India today. It will be gone for a livestream online. The occasion begins at 8: 15 PM IST (10: 45 AM ET). You can watch the ASUS ROG Phone 3 launch livestream listed below:

Ahead of the launch, a press render of the gadget has actually dripped online. It is seen including a notch-less display screen. It has thick top and bottom bezels to home the double front-firing speakers. The best edge includes a set of buttons Further, a USB-C port can be seen on its left edge. Unlike its predecessor, the ROG Phone 3 has a triple rear electronic camera setup. There is likewise a centrally located LED-lit logo design.

Moreover, specs of the gadget have actually likewise been tipped. It was just recently found on China’s TENAA telecom authority, which exposed its specs. It is tipped to include a notch-less 6.59- inch AMOLED display screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz revitalize rate, and 19.5:9 element ratio. Moreover, the ASUS phone will load a 6,000 mAh battery with assistance for 30 W quick charging.