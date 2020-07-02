Asus ROG Phone 3 is coming on July 22

Last week Asus said it will unveil the ROG Phone 3 in July and today the Taiwanese technology company announced the gaming smartphone will arrive on July 22.

Asus made this announcement on its official site with a countdown timer that ends on July 22. The launch event will soon be streamed on the web starting at 11PM local time (UTC+8).

Asus hasn’t divulged any information on the ROG Phone 3 yet, but a hands-on video that surfaced last month unmasked the phone’s design. You can watch it below.

The ROG Phone 3 was also spotted on TENAA with its full specs, such as a 6.59″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen in-display fingerprint scanner, around 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage, Android 10, and a 5,800 mAh battery.













Asus ROG Phone 3 images shared on TENAA

The ROG Phone 3 will support dual-mode 5G (SA/NSA) and pack an octa-core processor clocked at 3.09GHZ which could be an integral part of the yet unannounced Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

For photography, the ROG Phone 3 will feature a total of four cameras but TENAA only tells us about two – the 64MP main camera and the 13MP secondary module.

However, the listing reveals the smartphone can come with 8x optical zoom so it’s safe to say any particular one of the three rear cameras may have a telephoto lens, with the last one likely having an ultrawide lens.

Source