Asus ROG Phone 3 hits Geekbench, Wi-Fi Alliance

The successor to the highly-regarded Asus ROG Phone 2 nonetheless hasn’t emerged however there are some indications that the ROG Phone 3 will quickly see broad daylight. Despite the dearth of great leaks, the truth that the ROG Phone 3 handed WiFi Alliance’s certification course of and appeared in a current Geekbench itemizing point out nearing launch.







The cellphone hides underneath the I003DD mannequin quantity, which might be seen on the Geekbench itemizing and on the WiFi certification. As anticipated, the cellphone is working the Snapdragon 865 chipset – the clock speeds and the outcomes from the assessments gave it away.







Previously, the ROG Phone II had a really related I001D codename, which supplies away that the cellphone listed is the gaming beast and never a Zenfone 6 successor.

