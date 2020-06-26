Asus ROG Phone 3 gets Bluetooth certified ahead of its July release

Asus’ upcoming gaming beast, the ROG Phone 3, has received its Bluetooth certification today. This is just the most recent in several of such official certifications that are necessary for launch – which, incidentally, should happen next month.

Before this, the ROG Phone 3 was also certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance and EEC. It’s also been spotted in benchmark databases. Some rumors claim it will arrive sporting the yet-unannounced Snapdragon 865+ chipset, but that remains to be seen. What’s clear is that you will have a version with 8GB of RAM, and one with 12GB.

According to the Bluetooth SIG’s certification documents, the ROG Phone 3 may have Bluetooth 5.1 up to speed. That’s the most recent version, and this is no surprise.

