Asus ROG Phone 3 confirmed to pack Snapdragon 865+ chipset

The Asus ROG Phone 3 is coming on July 22 and is expected to carry on the tradition of offering the most powerful hardware in the gaming phone category. The phone has been rumored to launch having an updated version of the Snapdragon 865 and now a video teaser (which has since been deleted) from the official Asus ROG Twitter account confirms the presence of the Snapdragon 865+ in the ROG Phone 3.





Similar to last year’s Snapdragon 855+, the 865+ is expected to be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 865. The chipset is expected to launch with a Kryo 585 Prime high-performance core clocked at 3.09 GHz, three Kryo 585 Gold cores clocked at 2.42 GHz and four Kryo 585 Silver cores running at 1.8GHz.











Asus ROG Phone 3 TENAA images

Last month we came across a TENAA certification which detail by detail the ROG Phone 3’s key specs and showed us its design. The device is expected to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate display and FHD+ resolution. The back is expected to carry a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP secondary shooter. Battery wise we’re taking a look at a 5,800 mAh cell with 30W fast charging.

