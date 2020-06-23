Asus ROG Phone 3 confirmed to arrive in July

Asus will reveal the ROG Phone 3 in partnership with Tencent, the 2 corporations introduced on Weibo. The launch will happen in July, though an actual date is but to be introduced. The cellphone can have a model deeply custom-made by Tencent , similar to the predecessor ROG Phone II.

Tencent Games mentioned that it’s going to companion with Republic of Gamers in China to present “in-depth cooperation” and can deal with “optimizing the performance of game content on the hardware” to “create a game experience, closer to the player”. Just like final yr, we anticipate Tencent to present higher optimization and useful resource allocation to a few of its video games.

Subsidiaries of the corporate have developed Call of Duty: Mobile, the Chinese model of PUBG, and loads of different hit titles which might be virtually unknown exterior the home market.

Last yrs cellphone Tencent version began at CNY3,500 ($510/455) – 40% cheaper than probably the most reasonably priced common model that was CNY6,000 ($870/800). We anticipate one thing comparable to occur to the ROG Phone 3 variant as nicely – rumors are pointing to 16 GB RAM that are unlikely to be in the custom-made model.

Source (in Chinese) | Via